Memphis VA announces easier virtual access for veterans during COVID-19 emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to the COVID-19 emergency, Memphis Veterans Affairs has announced they will make their virtual health services more easily accessible.
“In compliance with CDC COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans and staff, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Memphis VA Chief of Staff, Thomas C. Ferguson, M.D. “We are focusing on sustaining continuity in health care for veterans through technology by engaging veterans and care teams outside of traditional face-to-face health care visits through Connected Care Programs."
VA Connected Care Programs include programs like VA Telehealth Services, My HealtheVet, Vet Text, VA Video Connect, and VA Mobile.
These services will allow veterans to not only connect with a care provider but will also provide them with a way to access their personal health records and VA records.
“We are continuing to expand the reach of our health care system through a growing number of digital health technologies during this worldwide pandemic. We would appreciate your help to share this message with veterans so they will know they can have a secure appointment or access to their medical records from the comfort of their home,” said David K. Dunning, Memphis VA CEO.
