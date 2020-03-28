Mid-South hospitals faring well so far for ventilators amid COVID-19 spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday President Trump answered the plea of several governors and those on the front line of the health crisis.
"This afternoon I invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators, said Trump.
The Society of Critical Care Medicine projects that 960,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. may need to be put on ventilators at some point.
But the group says the nation has only about 200,000 on hand.
In Memphis, healthcare leaders are well aware of the potential ventilator shortage but say currently they are in good shape.
A spokesperson with St. Francis hospital said, “We have been managing our inventory and adding to our supplies from both traditional and new suppliers.”
A spokesperson with Baptist Memorial Hospital says currently 39% of their ventilators are in use.
Family practice physician and City councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says having enough ventilators on hand is important once COVID-19 peaks.
“The reason they are important is because if we do not do appropriate social distancing within the next two weeks, starting today, we will have hospitals overrun with people who are in respiratory failure who will die without a ventilator,” said Warren.
The city of Memphis and Shelby County municipalities issued safer-at-home orders to try to slow down the spread of the virus.
