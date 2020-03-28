Mid-South to receive billions in COVID-19 relief funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, President Trump signed the largest emergency spending bill in U.S. history, a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
The Mid-South will receive billions in funding from the new law.
By now, most people have probably heard the coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress will provide $1,200 dollar payments to most American taxpayers.
But that only makes up about a quarter of the total spending.
Hundreds of billions will go to large corporations, small businesses and state and local governments.
About $339 billion has been set aside specifically to help state and local governments with their coronavirus relief response.
About half of this money will be allocated based on each state's population. Each state is guaranteed to get at least $1.25 billion.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said it looks like the Volunteer State will get between $2 to $3 billion.
"Those numbers are not clear, but the indication is that it will be a significant increase to the unemployment benefit available to folks who lose their jobs, or have a loss of income as a result of COVID-19," Lee said during a stop in Memphis on Friday.
In addition, the bill provides billions for existing state programs that might've been impacted by COVID-19, including $13 billion for K-12 schools and $14 billion for higher ed.
It also includes at least $25 billion for transit agencies, $3 billion for childcare block grants and $400 million for election security.
The bill directs payments be made to state and local governments within 30 days of enactment.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.