Shelby County municipalities extend executive orders due to rise in county COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County municipalities like Bartlett and Collierville have extended their executive order/civil emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases rises countywide.
Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald released the proclamation earlier this week which closes indoor dining at restaurants and bars and closes all gyms, exercise facilities and entertainment establishments. McDonald has also issued a safer-at-home ordinance for non-essential residents.
The civil emergency has been extended to April 3.
In Collierville, Mayor Stan Joyner has extended his executive order indefinitely. In a statement sent to WMC Friday evening, Joyner says the executive order will remain in full force and effect until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.