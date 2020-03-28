St. Jude employee dedicates years serving up smiles to children from around the world

“She felt that ‘oh we’re in the middle of Tennessee, there’s no way that we would have those food items in this area’ and maybe we couldn’t get the ingredients or the taste or the flavors and also this dish had to be prepared in a clay pot. The chefs went out and they sourced, they went out to Asian markets and they sourced these items that were needed for the dish. The next day, the chefs made it and took up to our patient and he was so happy. I mean it was perfect.”