Strong to severe storms threaten the Mid-South this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and continuing overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will begin with rain and a few thunderstorms early and then clear by afternoon and into the evening. High will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid sixties.