Strong to severe storms threaten the Mid-South this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 10-15 Low: 69
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with storms late Wind: SW 10-20 High: 79
SATURDAY: Storms ending after midnight Wind: W 10-15 Low: 53
THE WEEKEND: The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk of severe storms Saturday over parts of West Tennessee mainly along and south of I-40 and for much of North Mississippi. The day will begin cloudy, breezy, and mainly dry with storms develop by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Storms will move east after midnight and skies will gradually clear. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and continuing overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will begin with rain and a few thunderstorms early and then clear by afternoon and into the evening. High will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid sixties.
