Suspect on the run after deadly double shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after a deadly double shooting.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Tunstall between Park Avenue and Deadrick Avenue around 1:00 Saturday morning.
When MPD arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found shot on the scene. The man was pronounced dead and the woman is in critical condition.
A second scene was located in the 600 block of Hobbs near Spottswood and Highland.
No suspect information was given.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
