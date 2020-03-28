MAYOR: Citywide curfew at 7 p.m. after tornado hits Jonesboro, damaging multiple businesses, mall, homes in Arkansas tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has issued a citywide curfew for 7 p.m. after a tornado tour through the Craighead County town, damaging multiple businesses and homes.
A tornado cut through the Jonesboro area Saturday afternoon.
Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell said people are being asked to stay home. The National Guard is coming to help secure the area.
Campbell said there is a lot of damage and it is too early to report injuries, but some people are being taken to the hospital.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.
There were several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.
The area of Caraway Road and Race Street in Jonesboro appeared to take a direct hit from the tornado.
A roof also collapsed in northeast Jonesboro, while a gas leak was reported in east Jonesboro.
Craighead Electric also reported their Farville substation was out due to the storms, while Jonesboro CWL reported significant damage to its facility from the Caraway Road/Race Street intersection, northeast to the Farville area.
According to ArDOT, there was a train derailment northwest of Brookland around 6 p.m. Saturday due to the storms.
The severe weather system Saturday afternoon first brought a reported tornado to the Jackson County area, with the National Weather Service issuing tornado warnings for the region.
The following places in Jonesboro have received substantial damage due to the tornado.
- Cheddar’s Restaurant on Red Wolf.
- Gateway Tire on Caraway Road.
- Doty Realty on Caraway Road.
- Magic Touch on Caraway Road.
- Ulta grocery store on Caraway Road.
- Wildwood subdivision in Jonesboro.
- Kirkland’s
- Best Buy in Jonesboro.
- The Mall at Turtle Creek.
The storms also brought comments from the state’s leaders.
