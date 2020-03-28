Tornado Watch for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for Eastern Arkansas until 7 PM. A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms to the Mid-South starting this afternoon. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes will be possible from 4 PM to Midnight. Drier and cooler for Sunday.
TONIGHT: Storms ending around midnight Wind: W 10-15 Low: 53
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Wind: W 5-10 High: 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5 Low: 53
THE WEEKEND: The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk of severe storms through tonight over all of the Mid-South. Storms will develop this afternoon around 3 PM and into the evening hours. Storms will move east after midnight and skies will gradually clear. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and continuing overnight. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will begin with rain and a few thunderstorms early and then clear by afternoon and into the evening. High will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid sixties.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.