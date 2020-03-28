Tracking strong to severe storms this Saturday afternoon & evening

A cold front will roll across the Mid-South this afternoon and evening, giving us the chance for strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under a Slight Risk for storms that are expected to move into the region this afternoon and evening. We will start today off on the cloudy, breezy and mainly dry side. Storms will begin to develop by the latter part of the afternoon and into the evening hours. Strong winds, heavy rains, and hail are the primary threats with this system. Our tornado threat isn’t the highest threat, but it is not zero either. The storms will move east of the region after midnight and we shall see clouds begin to clear. Highs today will top out near 80 degrees and fall into the lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain and storms: 80%. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain and storms early. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 53.
SUNDAY: Dry conditions return for Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and continuing into the overnight period. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 50s. Tuesday we will start the day with a few showers and storms but see that clear out by the afternoon and into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 60s with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy and cooler temperatures with high sin the lower 60s and lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies return with highs in the middle 60s and the chance for a few showers.
