Tracking strong to severe storms this Saturday afternoon & evening

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday is looking mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day and continuing into the overnight period. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 50s. Tuesday we will start the day with a few showers and storms but see that clear out by the afternoon and into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 60s with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy and cooler temperatures with high sin the lower 60s and lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies return with highs in the middle 60s and the chance for a few showers.