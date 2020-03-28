U.S. Olympic Rifle Team member and University of Memphis Graduate Assistant reacts to postponement of Tokyo Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ali Weisz is on the U.S. Olympic Rifle Team and also a Graduate Assistant for the Memphis Rifle team. She was at the NCAA Rifle Championships when it was canceled. That’s when she had a feeling the Tokyo Olympics would be postponed.
“At the end of it, I do think it was the right call just for humanity across the world, just to protect each other,” Weisz said.
Just four months out from the start of the original games, Weisz was in the thick of her training. Practicing 5-6 hours per day, plus workouts and meetings to prepare. She says with ranges and the Olympic Training Center closed, it’s now time to focus on herself.
“Rest, recover, keep each other healthy, stay home,” Weisz added. “Which for me, I can still hold against the wall which we call holding. You’re in your position, but you’re just pointing at the wall. I’ll probably start that up next week.”
Unlike some other sports, Weisz says Rifle isn't age dependent. The average age of rifle athletes are mid to late 20's. For the time being she's just keeping everything in perspective.
“They could’ve canceled it which would’ve been horrific to think about putting all my life toward something, making it and then getting it taken away,” she said. “So just to stay really grateful, really positive and see it as an opportunity to get another year of training. It might not have been the original plan, but now we can capitalize on that and work even harder.”
Weisz is one of two females representing the United States on the rifle team at the games. She says she’s basically living a dream. She plans on training at the University of Memphis when its facilities open and then in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center.
