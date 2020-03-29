Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson expresses frustration over lack of COVID-19 testing

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison expressed frustration over a lack of COVID-19 tests Saturday during his daily press conference.
While The Arkansas Department of Health and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have both expanded their testing capacity now a supply issue is causing a delay in results.
Governor Hutchinson said they are getting test results, just not at the amount they’d hoped for.
“We’re continuing to fight through the national shortages and backlogs on some of those on the supply chain for our testing equipment,” said Hutchinson.
Because of this limited testing capacity, testing priorities set by the Center for Disease Control are being followed in Arkansas.
That means a lot of people who might have symptoms but don’t fit into the priority categories are not getting tested at this time. Officials stressed this is why social distancing is so important during this outbreak.
