Dry today but rain returns late tomorrow

THE WEEK AHEAD: Clouds will increase Monday with an isolated shower possible during the day but the bulk of the rain will arrive Monday night. We won’t be dealing with severe weather but rainfall could be heavy at times and rainfall amounts could be around 1-2″ total from Monday night through Tuesday. Highs on Monday will climb close to 70 and lows will be in the lower 50s. Expect rain to continue into Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is expected. The rain will exit by Tuesday evening and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s. We will be dry both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. A slight chance of rain will be possible on Friday along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50.