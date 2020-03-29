Drying out for Sunday, tracking more rain early in the week

Drier weather will settle into the Mid-South today but it wont last long. We track more rain and storms early this upcoming week.
The cold front that brought the Mid-South rain and storms has pushed east of the region. The cloudy skies will thin, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs today will only warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with west winds around 5 mph. Tonight, skies will become mostly cloudy again. Lows will fall into the lower 50s with winds on the light side.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Winds: West at 5 mph. High: 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Light. Low: 52.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for Monday with isolated showers developing late in the day and continuing through the overnight period into Tuesday morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Expect rain on Tuesday morning along with a few thunderstorms. The wet weather will push out by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 60s with lows in the middle 40s. Dry weather is expected both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle to upper 40s. Small rain chances return on Friday and Saturday as we track our next front that will push through the region. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only warm in the lower 60s with lows in the lower to middle 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
