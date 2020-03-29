Drying out for Sunday, tracking more rain early in the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for Monday with isolated showers developing late in the day and continuing through the overnight period into Tuesday morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Expect rain on Tuesday morning along with a few thunderstorms. The wet weather will push out by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the lower to middle 60s with lows in the middle 40s. Dry weather is expected both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows in the middle to upper 40s. Small rain chances return on Friday and Saturday as we track our next front that will push through the region. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only warm in the lower 60s with lows in the lower to middle 40s.