Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Nursing home has many patients with virus symptoms; 1 dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee nursing home has moved 24 patients to a local hospital after some tested positive for COVID-19, and the hospital says one of those patients has died. In a post on its official Facebook page on Saturday, the Sumner County Regional Medical Center wrote that the other 23 patients have been admitted and are in isolation. The hospital did not say whether the patient who died had tested positive for COVID-19 or was one of those still awaiting test results. Meanwhile, the state Health Department said it would not identify the counties where COVID-19 deaths occur.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEMPHIS IN MAY
Music fest, barbecue contest in Memphis are rescheduled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tourism officials in Memphis, Tennessee, say the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been rescheduled for the fall after being postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak. Memphis in May officials said in a statement on Saturday that the barbecue cooking competition has been reset for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. The music festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 18. Both events are the cornerstones of the city's monthlong tourist event in May and attract visitors from around the world. Meanwhile, Elvis Presley's Graceland said it is extending its closure through April 19.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JOE-DIFFIE
Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-winner is known for his hits in the '90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man." For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE-BOYD
UT Trustees appoint Boyd to 5-year term as president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustee has voted unanimously to appoint Interim President Randy Boyd to a 5-year term as president. The Tennessee alumnus faced some opposition when he was initially appointed in 2018 over his lack of experience in higher education. That wasn't the case on Friday as the trustees took turns praising Boyd's leadership during an online meeting. Before his appointment, the board surveyed students, faculty and other constituencies about Boyd's leadership. Boyd also held town hall meetings at the university's campuses. At the Friday meeting, Board Chair John Compton said there was strong support for Boyd to continue as president.
BODY RECOVERED-TENNESSEE
Tennessee woman's body recovered after Norris Lake mishap
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials says the body of a woman believed to have fallen overboard from a pontoon boat has been recovered. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 73-year-old Barbara P. Morgan of Knoxville was on a boat being operated by her husband, 75-year-old Paul Richard Morgan on Thursday on Norris Lake in East Tennessee. He entered the water and tried to rescue her when the boat drifted away. He swam to a nearby island and was picked up by a boat passing by. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MAIL
Handling mail amid coronavirus: Low risk but wash your hands
Health experts say there's very low risk of catching the coronavirus from handling mail and packages. But they say to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after handling the mail. Those making deliveries are taking steps to try to protect themselves from the virus. They're no longer requiring signatures for packages, wearing gloves, cleaning off common areas at post offices and trying to steer clear of customers. The union for letter carriers says 51 postal employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and that nearly 2,000 are in quarantine.