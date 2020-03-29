Memphis tent company helps service COVID-19 patients in New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COIVD-19 pandemic is hitting hard in areas like New Orleans and has called for the help of one Memphis company.
Memphis-based Mahaffey Tent company set up a “tent hospital” inside the New Orleans Convention Center Saturday.
Mahaffey President George Smith, shared pictures with us, and tells WMC Action News 5 that a dozen of his team members set up 1,000 individual tents so that each COVID-19 patient admitted here would have an Individual tented room in the Convention Center.
Smith also says he’s talking with three large New York hospitals about setting up tented facilities in the Big Apple.
