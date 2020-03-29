WATCH: Tracking severe weather in the Mid-South

8:06 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tipton County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Lauderdale County and Haywood County until 8:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were located along line extending from Dyersburg to Dixonville moving northeast at 50 mph. Entergy reporting more than 600 customers without power in Arkansas and more than 2,300 in Mississippi.