WATCH: Tracking severe weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of severe storms is prompting watches and warnings across the Mid-South. The line has already produced a tornado that hit in the Jonesboro area.
The WMC First Alert Weather Team is tracking the severe weather threat as it moves across the Mid-South. Watch live here.
Follow along as we track the storm below:
8:25 -- Entergy reporting more than 500 customers without power in Arkansas and more than 2,500 in Mississippi.
8:24 -- MLGW reports more than 2,400 customers without power.
8:16 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County, Quitman County and Panola County until 9 p.m. at 8:15 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Curtis Station, 8 miles west of Batesville moving northeast at 60 mph.
8:11 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeSoto County, Marshall County, Tate County, Benton County, Fayette County, Hardeman County and Shelby County until 9 p.m. At 8:10 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located near Dixonville to Barr moving east at 45 mph.
8:06 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tipton County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Lauderdale County and Haywood County until 8:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were located along line extending from Dyersburg to Dixonville moving northeast at 50 mph. Entergy reporting more than 600 customers without power in Arkansas and more than 2,300 in Mississippi.
7:59 -- Entergy reporting more than 600 customers without power in Arkansas and more than 1,100 in Mississippi.
7:52 -- MLGW reports more than 300 customers without power.
7:49 -- Tornado watch canceled for Crittenden County, Cross County, Lee County, Mississippi County, Phillips County and St. Francis
7:40 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mississippi County, Tipton County, Crockett County, Dyer County, Gibson County, Lauderdale County, Haywood County and Shelby County until 8:15 p.m. Severe thunderstorms located along line extending near Unionville to Millington moving east at 65 mph by doppler radar.
7:37 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for south-central DeSoto County, Coahoma County, Tunica County, Tate County, Tallahatchie County, Quitman County and Panola County in Mississippi until 8:15 p.m. Severe thunderstorms located along the line extending from Crenshaw to Renova moving east at 35 mph.
7:32 -- Entergy reporting more than 900 customers without power in Arkansas and more than 1,000 in Mississippi.
7:26 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeSoto County, northwestern Marshall County, Tate County, western Fayette County and Shelby County until 8:15 p.m. At 7:25 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meeman Shelby Forest State Park to Little Texas moving east at 70 mph.
7:28 -- Entergy reporting nearly 1,000 customers without power in Arkansas and 50 in Mississippi.
7:21 -- Tornado Warning for east Pemiscot County, northwester Dyer County, southwestern Obion County and lake County until 7:45 p.m. At 7:21 p.m. doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado over Caruthersville moving northeastern at 35 mph.
7:08 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Poinsette County, western Mississippi County, northern Crittenden County, western Tipton County and southwestern Lauderdale County until 8 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located over Joiner, seven miles west of Wilson, at 7:07 moving northeast at 40 mph.
7:05 -- Tornado Warning for southeastern Lee County, south-central Crittenden County, northwestern DeSoto County and northern Tunica County until 7:30 p.m. Doppler radar indicated severe thunderstorms producing both tornadoes and extensive straight-line wind damage seven miles west of Tunica.
7:02 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Lee County, eastern St. Francis County, Crittenden County, northwestern DeSoto County and western Shelby County until 7:45 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crawfordsville to near Brickeys, moving northeast at 35 mph.
6:57 -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lee County, eastern Phillips County, southwestern DeSoto County, northern Coahoma County, Tunica County, western Tate County and northwestern Quitman County until 7:45 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hughes to near Dundee to Sherard, moving east at 35 mph.
6:56 -- Tornado Warning for north-central Mississippi County, southern Pemiscot County, northwestern Dyer County until 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.