NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Jonesboro, Ark; 22 injured

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-3 tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas with winds up to 140 mph leaving 22 people injured and two people hospitalized.
According to our sister station KAIT, the tornado was on the ground for 10-20 miles leaving a path of destruction, including destroying the Mall at Turtle Creek.
NWS also says an EF-1 tornado hit Greene County Saturday night as well.
Jonesboro will be under a new curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday into 6 a.m. Monday morning. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said if you are caught out during those times, you will be pulled over. Anyone going to and from work may be stopped but will be OK to continue traveling.
Officials ask that individuals stay at home during this time and avoid going to sightsee the damage.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is expected to tour the damage Sunday afternoon. We will have live footage of the tour.
