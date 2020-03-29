Shelby County COVID-19 cases climb to 362

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has released the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Shelby County now has 362 cases an increase from Saturday’s reported number of 275.
Saturday Shelby County reported it’s first death related to COVID-19.
Officials are working to increase testing across the Mid-South and case numbers are expected to increase as well.
“Safer-at-home” orders for Shelby County and other municipalities have been put in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The total number of cases in Tennessee hit 1,373 Saturday with 6 deaths and 118 hospitalizations. The state department of health will update those numbers at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.