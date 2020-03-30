Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson declares state disaster area for Jonesboro following EF-3 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - The Governor of Arkansas visited Jonesboro Sunday to tour the damage left behind from the EF-3 tornado and also declared a state disaster area.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in Arkansas, they are used to recovering from tornado damage, but one thing they are not used to, is recovering during a worldwide pandemic that’s causing unique challenges for people in Jonesboro."
Hutchinson said he flew over several miles of damage left behind from an EF-3 tornado that hit Jonesboro Saturday and witnessed damage unlike he’d ever seen before.
“I have not seen this level of devastation in a tornado since I have been governor," he said.
The Red Cross has performed 35% of its damage assessment. So far, 55 homes have major damage and 145 have minor damage.
More than 20 people were injured, with minor injuries, something local officials are calling a blessing. The town’s mall experienced severe damage but was mostly empty because of concerns over COVID-19.
“If COVID-19 was not in existence, God only knows on Saturday night at 5 o’clock, Cheddar Cheese how many people would be in that restaurant? How many people would be in that mall?” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.
Perrin estimates 200 to 300 volunteers have already helped clean up debris. We found a group of Arkansas State students and alumni helping hand out food to those affected.
“We have given out over 500 hamburgers and counting. Trying to give them something to look up to we know it’s tough times, we just want them to... any little thing helps,” said Arkansas State alumni Landon Scott.
With the coronavirus continuing to spread, Governor Hutchinson says all volunteers need to be very careful and recovering from this tornado will be challenging, especially with a local economy already hit by business closures and layoffs.
“We’ve been hit with two disasters now," said Hutchinson. “And we have to be mindful here in Jonesboro that we’re dealing with a tornado disaster and recovery but at the same time we can’t forget that we’re going through virus disaster, COVID-19 as well because that has to guide you in your cleanup efforts.”
“You can see I’ve got a mask on today," said Perrin during the press conference. "We will get through this. But again we have two enemies we’re fighting, one we cannot see, one we saw last night.”
As emergency responders, workers and volunteers clean up and rebuild, they’re still asked to limit physical contact as much as possible and follow social distancing guidelines.
“It’s a time where, while we cannot draw together physically, we need to draw together emotionally, and spiritually as a community to support each other," said Hutchinson. "And I know that’s what we do as Arkansas.
Between the mall and at the nearby airport, city officials estimate more than $100 million in damage. There is a curfew in effect in Jonesboro from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
The Governor has requested a federal disaster declaration to help small businesses and those with property damage.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.