Best Life: Eat this… to lose weight

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --More than one in three adults in the U.S. is obese and in kids, it’s one in five. How can you get more bang for your bite without the added weight gain?
Here are some of the most filling foods that aid in weight loss.
Whether it’s comfort food or you just can’t get enough food… food can be addicting. “The number of people losing weight or stating that they have tried to lose weight over the past year is about 50%,” said Ellen Schur, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine and Clinical Research Director at UW Medicine Diabetes Institute.
How do we get that number down? One way is by picking low-energy-density foods.
Whole, unprocessed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, very lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products allow us to eat more without gaining weight.
“When you eat nuts, about an ounce of nuts a day, so 160 to 200 calories of nuts a day, they actually help you feel more full,” said Lori Brizee, Registered Dietician at the Duke University Diet and Fitness Center.
Baked potatoes are high in carbohydrates yet loaded with vitamins and fiber. Broth-based bean soups contain a big dose of fiber and resistant starch. Greek yogurt is known as the single best food for shedding pounds as dairy proteins increase fullness.
Eggs are considered a complete protein containing all essential amino acids. Just be sure not to discard the yolk!
For just 90 calories, three cups of air-popped popcorn with a dash of red pepper will help you stay fuller longer. Also, before you head out to eat at night, drink a shot of pickle juice. It helps you feel full, suppresses your appetite and helps to speed up your metabolism.
