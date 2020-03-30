379 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby County, according to the City of Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the City of Memphis, there are 379 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across Shelby County.
Sunday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 362 cases across the county. The total increased by 17 cases in one day.
Saturday, Shelby County reported it’s first death related to COVID-19.
Across Tennessee, more than 1,500 cases have been confirmed. Davidson County is behind Shelby County with the second-highest case count reported in the state.
Sunday, more than 100 residents and staff at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation tested positive for the novel coronavirus after receiving test results Sunday.
According to the governor’s office, the facility is being cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.
