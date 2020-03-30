First Grade

Heba Sammour, March 30: Students will read and write grade level irregularly spelled words, engage in phonemic awareness to substitute long vowels in words to make new words, and read and write words with long vowels + silent -e, CVCe. Watch here.
- Materials needed: White board + dry erase markers
- Text needed: Go, Jones! Long o decodable text. Additional Decodables: Tate’s Cake Long a, Mike’s Bike Long i, June’s Pictures Long u
Christine Bingham, March 30: Students will find and name two-dimensional shapes based on defining attributes of sides and corners. Watch here.
- Materials needed: Various objects around your house, crayons or colored pencils, paper, practice problems and exit ticket.
For more information about SCS school closures click here and for available resources click here.
