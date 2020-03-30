Forrest City officers deliver groceries to those in need

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Officers in Forrest City, Arkansas are stepping up to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on their Facebook page, Lt. Varner and Sgt. Nichols of the Criminal Investigation Division said they are willing to pick-up groceries and other needed items for individuals.
They will deliver the items to those unable to leave home at this time.
The department also explained, “Please be mindful that we cannot make our employees put themselves in extraordinary danger during these trying times.”
If you or someone you know needs help getting groceries in Forrest City, please contact the police department.
