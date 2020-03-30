Germantown temporarily lays off all part-time employees

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown has temporarily laid off all 209 of their part-time employees.
Nearly all were staff members at the Germantown Athletic Club or Parks and Recreation’s before and after school programs.
Both facilities temporarily closed March 16 along with the Germantown Performing Arts Center, the Germantown Community Library and the Great Hall and Conference Center.
All part-time employees received full pay from March 16 to 29, despite not being able to report to work.
“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my 31 years as Germantown’s city administrator,” said Patrick Lawton. “We value our employees and we understand that they are the ones who make Germantown a great place to live but we also have to balance our fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers. That being said, this is likely the first of many very difficult personnel decisions that we will have to make in the coming weeks."
The city’s budget and performance staff project a significant reduction in revenues for fiscal year 2020, mostly in the form of lost state shared revenues and sales tax.
City Hall remains closed to pubic and has remained mostly empty since Thursday, March 19 with a large majority working from home.
Only administration, public works, general services, finance, court, fire and police employees continue to operate out of city facilities.
