Gov. Hutchinson, health officials address coronavirus in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and authorities with the Arkansas Department of Health are giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak.
Across Arkansas, more than 440 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed. Six deaths and 29 recoveries have also been reported. More than 3,500 people have been tested across the state.
“We recognize Arkansans’concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, county-by-county.
For more information on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, call 1-800-803-7847 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
