Helena-West Helena police investigating shooting death of 23-year-old
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena are asking for help searching for a man they say is connected to a deadly shooting.

On March 22, police responded South Asher where they found 23-year-old Jacob Clayton lying in the front lawn with a gunshot wound. He died at a Memphis hospital.

Investigators learned shots were fired from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and an Arkansas temporary tag.

Police are now searching for Davonta Higgins seen below.

Helena-West Helena Police Department are seeking Devonta Higgins in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Clayton. (Source: Helena-West Helena Police Department)

Anyone with information should call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.

