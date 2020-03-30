Helena-West Helena police investigating shooting death of 23-year-old

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena are asking for help searching for a man they say is connected to a deadly shooting.
On March 22, police responded South Asher where they found 23-year-old Jacob Clayton lying in the front lawn with a gunshot wound. He died at a Memphis hospital.
Investigators learned shots were fired from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and an Arkansas temporary tag.
Police are now searching for Davonta Higgins seen below.
Anyone with information should call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.
