Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Austin Carr played at Notre Dame in an era when prolific scorers dominated the college game. He scored an NCAA Tournament-record 61 points against Ohio in the first round in 1970. Carr was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers the next year. He averaged almost 35 points over his college career and he scored 45 points or more in five of his seven NCAA Tournament games. Carr says he's surprised his record in the tournament continues to stand 50 years later.