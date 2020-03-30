Here’s how to watch ‘School on TV’ classroom lessons from WMC and SCS

WMC Action News 5 partners with Shelby County Schools to broadcast home lessons for local students. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 6:47 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC has partnered with Shelby County Schools to bring classroom lessons to students’ homes.

Here’s a quick rundown on all the different ways you can watch “School on TV."

  • On TV
    • Channel 5.2 on antenna TV (Bounce)
    • Channel 906 on Comcast
    • Channel 6 on Dish Network
  • On WMCActionNews5.com
    • Click on the “School on TV” tab at the top of the page. Each grade level has its own page. Just click “watch live” beside each lesson.
  • On the WMC Action News 5 news app (Click here for Apple | Click here for Android)
    • Click the “School on TV” button under News in the menu.
  • On our streaming apps
    • Download the WMC app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.
    • Each app has three separate swimlanes, one for each grade grouping -- K-5, middle school and high school.

See what lessons are coming up on any WMC Action News 5 newscast.

