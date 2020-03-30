Here’s how to watch ‘School on TV’ classroom lessons from WMC and SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC has partnered with Shelby County Schools to bring classroom lessons to students’ homes.
Here’s a quick rundown on all the different ways you can watch “School on TV."
- On TV
- Channel 5.2 on antenna TV (Bounce)
- Channel 906 on Comcast
- Channel 6 on Dish Network
- On WMCActionNews5.com
- Click on the “School on TV” tab at the top of the page. Each grade level has its own page. Just click “watch live” beside each lesson.
- On the WMC Action News 5 news app (Click here for Apple | Click here for Android)
- Click the “School on TV” button under News in the menu.
- On our streaming apps
- Download the WMC app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.
- Each app has three separate swimlanes, one for each grade grouping -- K-5, middle school and high school.
See what lessons are coming up on any WMC Action News 5 newscast.
