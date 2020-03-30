Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Governor: dozens at Tennessee nursing home have virus
Authorities say a new coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home has prompted it to be temporarily closed for cleaning while dozens of its residents and staff members go into quarantine. A hospital says without elaborating that two of the residents have died, though it doesn't say if they tested positive for the virus. The governor's office says tests results released Sunday show 59 additional residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing tested positive for the virus. The total number of positive tests among home residents wasn't immediately reported. Authorities have said 33 staff members with confirmed cases are isolated at their homes.
OBIT-MUSIC-JOE DIFFIE
Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications
NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping, rock-tinged singles such as “Home” and “Pickup Man” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61. A spokesman for Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus. Diffie was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude" and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)."
VANDERBILT DEAN
Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music names Candelaria new dean
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University in Tennessee named Lorenzo Candelaria as dean of the Blair School of Music. Candelaria has been a tenured professor of music and dean at Purchase College, State University of New York, for two years. He holds a Ph.D. from Yale and also taught at University of Texas at El Paso and University of Texas at Austin. The university says it will appoint him to a five-year term as dean, effective July 1, pending board approval. He will succeed Mark Wait, who has been dean since 1993.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEMPHIS IN MAY
Music fest, barbecue contest in Memphis are rescheduled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tourism officials in Memphis, Tennessee, say the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been rescheduled for the fall after being postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak. Memphis in May officials said in a statement on Saturday that the barbecue cooking competition has been reset for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. The music festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 18. Both events are the cornerstones of the city's monthlong tourist event in May and attract visitors from around the world. Meanwhile, Elvis Presley's Graceland said it is extending its closure through April 19.
AP-US-PEOPLE-JOHN-PRINE
John Prine in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms. A message posted on Prine's Twitter page Sunday said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday. Prine’s wife and manager Fiona Whelan Prine earlier this month said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She said the couple were quarantined and isolated from each other.
AP-OBIT-JAN HOWARD
Singer-songwriter Jan Howard dies at 91
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Jan Howard has died at 91. The Grand Ole Opry announced her death Saturday; she had been a member for almost 50 years. Howard's hits included “For Loving You," “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and her first success, “The One You Slip Around With.” She also wrote the songs “It’s All Over But the Crying” and “I Never Once Stopped Loving You.” She had her biggest success as a duo with Bill Anderson, including “I Know You're Married," “Someday We'll Be Together” and"For Loving You," which spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1967.