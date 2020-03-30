Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping, rock-tinged singles such as “Home” and “Pickup Man” has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61. A spokesman for Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis. Diffie's publicist said the singer died Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to complications from the virus. Diffie was a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude" and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)."