Mayor Jim Strickland limiting vehicle access to parks, closing Riverside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is increasing restrictions at some recreation areas after people flocked to city parks over the weekend.
Last week, Strickland closed all city sports fields and courts as well as dog and skate parks in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
But warm weather brought large groups of people to parks across the city over the weekend.
“Unfortunately, some people are not taking this seriously, and for the health of our city, they must start now," said Strickland. “What happened this weekend at a couple of parks in our city was reckless, irresponsible and selfish."
On Monday, the mayor said the city is taking further action to limit access to the parks.
Effective 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, city employees will monitor parks to ensure compliance.
“These new restrictions are designed to allow people to walk or run through their neighborhood park but to prohibit people from congregating in large groups,” said Strickland.
The city will also restrict vehicle access in some areas, including closing Riverside Drive.
“I will be closing as many roads in and around parks that the fire marshal will let me,” said Strickland.
When asked if the mayor planned on closing all parks completely, he remained hopeful that they would be able to stay open. However, he added, “If this does not work at our parks, we may have no other choice but to close them...we think it’s important to have people be allowed for their physical and mental health to get out, but to avoid congregating, and we think the restrictions we’ve put in can accomplish that.”
“This is serious. And you need to take it seriously,” said Strickland. “Because if you don’t, more people are going to die needlessly. We must all come together to stay apart and stop the spread of this virus. By staying home, you will save lives.”
