Memphis officials recommend use of masks or facial coverings

Memphis officials recommend use of masks or facial coverings
Jackson Co. Ill. reports its 3rd case of COVID-19 (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 4:41 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the City of Memphis are advising individuals to wear masks or facial coverings during the COVID-19 outbreak. There are nearly 400 cases of the virus confirmed in Shelby County -- more than any other county in Tennessee.

The city says surgical masks are proven to serve two functions: not transmitting the infection to others and not becoming infected with the virus.

Officials recommend masks be used in public by:

  • individuals who are ill
  • caregivers of individuals with respiratory illnesses
  • elderly
  • individuals who have multiple medical problems or weak immune systems
Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it

The city says due to the widespread of COVID-19 the general public may consider wearing masks or facial coverings as well.

Masks serve as an additional precaution along with handwashing and social distancing.

Read more COVID-19 stories here

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.