Memphis officials recommend use of masks or facial coverings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the City of Memphis are advising individuals to wear masks or facial coverings during the COVID-19 outbreak. There are nearly 400 cases of the virus confirmed in Shelby County -- more than any other county in Tennessee.
The city says surgical masks are proven to serve two functions: not transmitting the infection to others and not becoming infected with the virus.
Officials recommend masks be used in public by:
- individuals who are ill
- caregivers of individuals with respiratory illnesses
- elderly
- individuals who have multiple medical problems or weak immune systems
The city says due to the widespread of COVID-19 the general public may consider wearing masks or facial coverings as well.
Masks serve as an additional precaution along with handwashing and social distancing.
