Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves holds prayer session on Facebook amid COVID-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, along with one new death in Wilkinson County.
That brings Mississippi's total number of cases to 758, with 14 deaths.
With churches unable to hold in-person services because of coronavirus concerns, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a prayer session on his Facebook page.
The governor says while Mississippians have been making sacrifices in the last few weeks, such as social distancing, he says the worst may be yet to come.
“We have been social distancing and being responsible, at least most of us have, for well over 15 days,” said Reeves. “But we also know that the worst may be yet to come. We’ve got to plan for the worst, pray for the best and except somewhere in between.”
During the governor’s Facebook Live many commenters asked the governor when or if he would issue at a statewide shelter in place order.
The governor has not announced any plans to do so leaving that decision up to mayors and other local leaders.
