‘Music is not canceled': SCS teacher forms virtual youth choir for Memphis area students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools music teacher put together a virtual choir of more than 50 middle and high school students in and around Memphis to bring a glimmer of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email sent to our news station Kevin Carpenter wrote:
“I know there’s a lot of scary news about COVID-19 going around right now, but the way that these students came together and performed beautiful music despite what they’re going through has inspired me, and I think a bit of positive news is what everyone needs right now.”
In a video uploaded to YouTube Saturday, the Memphis Area Virtual Youth Choir sang a harmonious rendition of the “Earth Song" by Frank Ticheli.
The choir has declared that though COVID-19 has brought the world to a slow pace, music is not canceled.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.