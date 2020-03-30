‘Music is not canceled': SCS teacher forms virtual youth choir for Memphis area students

Memphis Area Virtual Youth Choir (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 29, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 9:10 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools music teacher put together a virtual choir of more than 50 middle and high school students in and around Memphis to bring a glimmer of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to our news station Kevin Carpenter wrote:

“I know there’s a lot of scary news about COVID-19 going around right now, but the way that these students came together and performed beautiful music despite what they’re going through has inspired me, and I think a bit of positive news is what everyone needs right now.”

In a video uploaded to YouTube Saturday, the Memphis Area Virtual Youth Choir sang a harmonious rendition of the “Earth Song" by Frank Ticheli.

The choir has declared that though COVID-19 has brought the world to a slow pace, music is not canceled.

