Organization stepping up to keep Memphis strong amid COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mid-South organizations are stepping up to help those in need.
Dixie Pickers in Memphis teamed up with Grind City Designs to make t-shirts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being two local small businesses and being affected by everything. We had to close our doors and for us, this is just a way to continue to give back to the community that’s helped us through everything,” said Dylan Waxler with Dixie Pickers.
T-shirt sales benefit the Mid-South Food Bank. One shirt gives 24 meals. So far, shirt sales have provided more than 16,000 meals to area families.
“The demand was pretty great pre-virus and now we’re expecting it to be even 40% more over the next 60 days," said Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Pope. “We’re stronger when we work together, but to be able to do that and then donate to the food bank means everything for this community.”
Meantime, Scott Tashie and his team at City Silo are hosting a smoothie match Monday. For every smoothie sold, the local Memphis restaurant will match it and deliver smoothies to local hospitals for healthcare workers.
“The doctors and nurses and everyone working in the hospitals right now are on the front line," said Tashie. "Memphis is a really great community. We’re all here for each other and this is us doing our part.”
Local businesses doing their part to keep Memphis strong, during a time that's testing the community's strength.
“Find some comfort and do what’s right for those that are in need," said Waxler.
For more info on Memphis Strong t-shirts, head to https://grindcitydesigns.com/grind_city_designs/shop/home
