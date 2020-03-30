6 people test positive for COVID-19 at Memphis assisted living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials confirm an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at an assisted living facility in Memphis.
According to the health department, six people have tested positive for COVID-19, including five residents and one employee.
The health department did not name the facility but said it’s in east Memphis.
So far, the health department has tested 22 residents and staff. Four tested positive and four tests are still pending. The other two tested positive before the health department became involved. Fourteen people tested negative for the virus.
Over the weekend, Tennessee health officials said more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19 at a middle Tennessee nursing facility. Two people have died.
