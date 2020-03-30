Rain likely heading into tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy this afternoon with scattered showers at times, especially south and west of Memphis. Highs 65-70. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 50. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue Tuesday morning and move out by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s with a northeast Breeze. Clouds will clear out quickly Tuesday night as the cold front moves east. Temperatures will take a nosedive with lows in the low 40s Tuesday night. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will bounce back into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will move in on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible with highs in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
