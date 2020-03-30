Rain on the way, drop in temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue on Tuesday and we likely won’t see rain moving east until after 4 pm. The heaviest rain will be in the morning and then the rest of the day will feature light spotty showers. Clouds will clear out quickly Tuesday night as the cold front moves east. Temperatures will take a nosedive with high temperatures in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday. However, we will be dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Clouds will move in on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible.