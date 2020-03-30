Rain on the way, drop in temperatures

Most of the area is still dry this morning, but showers will be possible by late morning. There will be showers, especially in north Mississippi, through this afternoon. However, the heaviest rain will push in by 10 pm and widespread rain will continue overnight tonight into tomorrow. High temperatures will sit around 70 degrees today and low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 70. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 50. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue on Tuesday and we likely won’t see rain moving east until after 4 pm. The heaviest rain will be in the morning and then the rest of the day will feature light spotty showers. Clouds will clear out quickly Tuesday night as the cold front moves east. Temperatures will take a nosedive with high temperatures in the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday. However, we will be dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Clouds will move in on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible.
NEXT WEEK: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
