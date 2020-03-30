Rural Mid-South areas prepare for spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Data from Johns Hopkins University found one-third of rural counties don’t have any COVID-19 cases. But as the virus spreads, health experts say it’s only a matter of time before the virus reaches those counties.
Many people in rural areas who are facing severe illness or injury are often taken to hospitals in cities like Memphis.
The hospital systems in the Bluff City say they are prepared for whatever comes their way. But if they become overwhelmed, the state has been looking at ways to ease that burden.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on March 19 that would suspend some of the regulations to make it easier to re-open rural hospitals that have closed.
Like their urban counterparts, rural county leaders have been urging their citizens to practice social distancing, so they don’t contribute to hospital overcrowding.
Fayette County Mayor Rhea Taylor issued an emergency declaration on March 23, ordering bars, gyms and dining areas to close. It also bans social gatherings of 10 or more people.
“The restaurants are cooperating really well. They were some of the first to step up,” said Taylor. “They’re also going to be the ones that need the most help on the backside.”
Most counties in the Mid-South have closed in-person access to public services like libraries, courthouses and utility departments.
Jacy Warrell, the executive director of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, said orders and closures that prevent the spread of COVID-19 are important in rural areas.
“We know that our rural communities tend to be older and also more sick, so when something like COVID-19 comes along we know that the people in the rural communities are more susceptible to having complications,” said Warrell.
In addition to underlying health issues, it can also be harder to get care if you live in a rural area.
Just a handful of hospitals remain open in rural West Tennessee, for instance.
Only about 12 percent of doctors work in rural areas, according to the U.S. Census.
On Monday, Gov. Lee issued a statewide Safer-at-Home order, urging all Tennesseans to stay home and closing nonessential businesses.
