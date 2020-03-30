Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating confrontation between woman and deputy caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cellphone video of a confrontation between a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy and a Memphis woman has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook, sparking controversy.
The sheriff’s office says they’re now investigating the incident.
The incident started on Pisgah near Houston Levee over the weekend. The woman who recorded the video thinks deputies used excessive force, while police reports say the deputies found the woman walking in the middle of the road and were trying to get her away from traffic.
Deputy: “I don’t want to hurt you! I do not want to hurt you!" / Woman: "Get your hand off of me! Give me your other hand!”
The video begins with this confrontation between a deputy and a woman on Pisgah.
“I was really shocked, I was scared. I was scared for her," said the woman who recorded the now-viral video.
She asked to not be identified but she spoke to us on FaceTime.
According to two police reports, the woman in the video was the victim of a domestic incident with her fiance. A witness says he saw her being choked.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found the woman walking in the middle of the road, and they tried to get her out of the road for her own safety and the safety of drivers.
After a physical altercation, the deputy follows the woman to Houston Levee where backup arrives.
As the woman is detained, she yells that she is pregnant.
“She’s screaming she’s pregnant and you guys are throwing her on the ground and putting your foot in her back? That’s not appropriate," said the woman who recorded the video.
The video caught the attention of Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
“That’s never OK the way that interaction went down," said Sawyer. “She yelled she was pregnant and they still had their knees in her back. Four men on this woman.”
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are aware the video is circulating on social media and are conducting an investigating into the incident.
Sawyer says that’s not enough.
“The sheriff’s department and the county mayor need to address this," said Sawyer. "They need to apologize to the woman, they need to apologize to the community who witnessed this. They should have been protecting that woman, not adding to her harm and trauma.”
A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are reviewing body camera and dash camera footage and will not make any more statements at this time.
The woman in the video was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic and resisting official detention.
She was offered medical treatment but she declined.
