WATCH: Infectious disease expert at Memphis hospital answers questions about COVID-19

Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld March 31
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 17, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease specialist is giving daily briefings and answering questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld is co-director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ infectious prevention program. At least one of Shelby County’s confirmed coronavirus cases was treated at Baptist.

Threlkeld has spoken multiple times about the virus. Watch his previous remarks below.

Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld March 30
Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld March 26
Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld March 25
Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld March 24
Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld -- March 19
March 18 coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld
Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Steve Threlkeld
Memphis infectious disease expert answers new questions about COVID-19
Infectious disease doctor at Memphis hospital answers questions about coronavirus

Public health officials are encouraging increased social distancing and avoiding gatherings with 10 or more people.

