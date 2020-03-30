22-year-old shot, killed overnight in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after a deadly shooting overnight.
Police responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Range Line Rd. near James Road around 11:30 Sunday night.
Investigators revealed a 22-year-old passenger was shot while driving southbound in an Infiniti.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
