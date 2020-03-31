405 coronavirus cases confirmed in Shelby Co., according to the City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis confirmed 405 cases of the coronavirus across Shelby County.
Monday, the Shelby County Health Department announced 379 COVID-19 cases, that number has increased by 26 cases in one day.
SCHD director Alisa Haushalter also confirmed Monday there is an outbreak at a local assisted living facility but gave no other details.
Saturday, Shelby County reported its first death related to COVID-19.
Across Tennessee, 13 deaths have been reported, 148 hospitalized, more than 1,800 confirmed cases, and more than 23,000 tests have been taken.
Sunday, more than 100 residents and staff at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two people died. Nearly two dozen residents were evacuated.
According to the governor’s office, the facility is being cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.
