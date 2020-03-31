COVID-19: Memphis District Corps of Engineers surveying possible hospital sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis District Corps of Engineers has started surveying locations for possible hospital sites and alternate care facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 case numbers are rising in the Mid-South with Tennessee reporting more than 2,000 cases, Mississippi with 937 cases and Arkansas with 523 as of March 31.
Each state has also seen its fair share of hospitalizations and if numbers continue to rise, more space will be needed to care for those patients.
Though the corps cannot release any details until they are told to start construction, location assessments have already started in West Tennessee.
“If site selections are made and the corps gets a construction mission similar to what happened in NYC I would be much more able to discuss that," said Jim Pogue, corps chief of public affairs in a statement to WMC.
The corps is working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency to decide on possible finalized site selections.
