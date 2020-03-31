EDGE approves pilot for $69 million investment in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar investment could bring new life to Binghampton. EDGE, Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County, announced it’s providing a 15-year residential pilot to aid the redevelopment.
According to a release from EDGE, Link Apartments plans to redevelop a 75-year-old warehouse on Broad Avenue as a new residential space.
EDGE said the building will include 350 residential units. It would sit on 8.5 acres around the water tower and include retail space.
The news release reads, “The existing buildings on the site are largely vacant, in poor condition and will need to be demolished. The new design will complement the style and scale of the storefronts across the street and ensure that the view of the mural-covered water tower will not be blocked.”
Link said they have also committed to reserving 20% of the project, or 70 units, for lower to moderate-income families.
The Light Bulb Depot has been in Binghampton there since the beginning of the area’s modern-day renaissance.
“Foot traffic is light, but it’s starting to pick up. We’re getting a lot of businesses opening around here,” Terrance Maclin, Light Bulb Depot manager, said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.