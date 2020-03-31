FedEx hiring 400 employees to fight COVID-19 pandemic

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx Ground is looking to fill 400 positions at its warehouse in Olive Branch.
The hiring comes as FedEx continues to deliver the critically needed supplies the US needs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Open positions are for package handlers with growth opportunities to build a great career.
Position benefits include:
- Competitive wages dependent on shift starting at $12.35/hour with the opportunity for additional temporary earning potential
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
- Day and night shifts available
You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Day and night shifts are available with wages starting at $12.35 an hour.
If you would like more information on the position or to apply, click here.
