Cool today but then warmer with a few dry days ahead

Rain is ending this afternoon and skies will gradually clear. Sunshine will break out this afternoon but high temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s. Prepare for a chilly but clear night, tonight.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41. Winds north 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 65. Winds: NE- 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41 Winds: E 5 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be chilly tomorrow morning, but sunshine will help boost temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon. It will also be dry and sunny on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. Clouds will move back in on Friday and an isolated shower will be possible late in the day.
NEXT WEEK: A front will sit near the Mid-South Saturday, which will give us a chance of a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. There may also be a stray shower on Sunday and clouds will stick for most of the day.