COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Darius Jennings has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jennings spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has been utilized more as a returner than wide receiver. He led the league in kick return average in 2018 and had a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Miami. Jennings appeared in eight games for the Titans last season and was a restricted free agent, but was not offered a contract.