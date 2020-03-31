Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Social distancing ignored in some Mississippi clubs, beaches
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi cities are taking steps to break up parties in nightclubs and on beaches as people ignore orders to avoid crowds to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba warned Monday that the city could cut off electricity to clubs that violate orders. Ocean Springs officials are limiting beachside parking after officers shut down parties during the weekend. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has told child care centers to close for at least a week. The Health Department says Monday that Mississippi has nearly 850 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 deaths.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIGITAL-DIVIDE
School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students
WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up. The nation's largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students. Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS
Mississippi businesses shift production during pandemic
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi businesses are shifting their production to essential products in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A jeans company in Shannon is making protective face masks. A coffee house based in Tupelo is baking bread. And a beer brewery and a vodka distillery are making hand sanitizer. Josh West is CEO of Blue Delta Jeans. He says a seamstress can make about 500 face guards in 12 hours. He wants his company to sew as many as 10,000 masks a day. These products are much needed, and making them helps the factories stay afloat.
PAROLE LAWSUIT-TROOPER'S DEATH
Woman imprisoned in trooper slaying case sues parole board
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill a state trooper decades ago has filed suit against the parole board, claiming it hasn't granted her parole because of unfair retaliation. Anita Krecic was convicted of accessory to murder in the fatal 1987 shooting of trooper David Bruce Ladner. She was sentenced to life in prison and eligible for parole after serving 10 years. Krecic said she's been a model prisoner but was denied parole at least nine times. A lawsuit refiled in federal court Friday said the parole board was discriminatory. A special attorney general denied the claims, saying the board acted reasonably.
FEDERAL JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS
Trump nominates Mississippi judge for 5th US appeals court
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge on the Mississippi Court of Appeals is being nominated to serve on a federal appeals court that handles cases for Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The White House announced Monday that Cory Wilson is being nominated to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. President Donald Trump had nominated Wilson in August to become a federal district judge for the southern half of Mississippi. That nomination was still pending in the Senate. With the nomination of Wilson to a different post, Trump is nominating Kristi Haskins Johnson to the district judge position. She is the solicitor general of Mississippi.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTION 2020
Coronavirus response highlights deepening partisan divide
NEW YORK (AP) — State and local leaders are struggling to navigate inconsistent federal guidance and fierce political tribalism that is complicating their responses to the coronavirus outbreak. A distinct partisan divide has emerged in recent weeks. Experts report that Republican leaders have been far more likely to resist strict social distancing restrictions than their Democratic counterparts, who have been more willing to enact curfews, sweeping business closures and severe distancing limits. Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has allowed most businesses to stay open, but Los Angeles' Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti has instituted a city-wide shutdown and threatened uncooperative business owners with power shutoffs and arrest.