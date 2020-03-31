Local Olympians now train for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes across the Mid-South are getting ready for another year of training for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. University of Memphis graduate assistant rifle coach, Ali Weisz, along with former Ole Miss stars Brittney Reese (long jump) and Sam Kendricks (pole vault) are getting ready for the games.
Weisz, a former two time All-American at Ole Miss, gets a reprieve because the current USA shooting team will keep intact for 2021.
She told Ole Miss Sports, "They’re super supportive and behind us all the way, and with us into our next year of training,” Weisz said. "Initially, I was grateful that they decided to postpone them instead of cancelling them entirely. Then I wondered if USA Shooting was going to reselect.”
"It was definitely a bigger sense of relief knowing we did not have to requalify, and now we can really dedicate our time this next year to further our skills and everything so we’re even more ready to come out in 2021.”
